'Drug-addict' jumps signal, drags Navi Mumbai traffic cop '19-kms on car bonnet'

By IANS

NAVI MUMBAI: In a chilling incident, an alleged junkie who jumped a signal, dragged an on-duty traffic policeman on his car bonnet, allegedly, for nearly 19 kms in Vashi town before he was intercepted, officials said here on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Aditya Bhende, 23, of Nerul town, has been arrested and charged with an attempt to murder and will be produced before a court this afternoon.

On Saturday, around 1.45 p.m., when a Traffic Policeman Siddheshwar Mali, 37, was posted at the busy Blue Diamond Squad, he noticed Bhende's vehicle shooting past a red signal, hit a car, but continued to drive.

Mali, along with his colleague, Constable Shinde jumped on their motorcycle and gave a furious chase to the motorist and finally stopped him near the AMPC Market.

When the two policemen ordered Bhende to step out, he simply vroomed the car, catching Mali, who was standing right in front of the vehicle, by surprise.

To save himself Mali jumped onto the bonnet of the youth's car and hung on as the accused continued to speed in the traffic near the Arenja Circle, Palm Beach Road and other areas covering around 19 kms.

Shinde called up the Navi Mumbai Police Control Room and informed them of the life-threatening development, a team was promptly rushed towards Bhende's car and finally managed to stop him.

An official said that he was apprehended and then taken for a medical test where he was detected to have consumed marijuana.

Given the serious ramifications of his act, he was subsequently arrested and booked under charges of attempt to murder, assaulting or criminal forces to prevent a public servant from discharging his duty, rash driving and other sections of the narcotics act.

The shaken Mali did not sustain any injuries and the police are investigating the matter further.

