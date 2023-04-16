Home Cities Mumbai

'Drug-addict' jumps signal, drags Navi Mumbai traffic cop '19-kms on car bonnet'

The accused, identified as Aditya Bhende, 23, of Nerul town, has been arrested and charged with an attempt to murder.

Published: 16th April 2023 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from a video showing a traffic police constable being dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 1.5 km.

On February 2023: A screengrab from a video showing a traffic police constable being dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 1.5 km in Maharashtra.

By IANS

NAVI MUMBAI: In a chilling incident, an alleged junkie who jumped a signal, dragged an on-duty traffic policeman on his car bonnet, allegedly, for nearly 19 kms in Vashi town before he was intercepted, officials said here on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Aditya Bhende, 23, of Nerul town, has been arrested and charged with an attempt to murder and will be produced before a court this afternoon.

On Saturday, around 1.45 p.m., when a Traffic Policeman Siddheshwar Mali, 37, was posted at the busy Blue Diamond Squad, he noticed Bhende's vehicle shooting past a red signal, hit a car, but continued to drive.

Mali, along with his colleague, Constable Shinde jumped on their motorcycle and gave a furious chase to the motorist and finally stopped him near the AMPC Market.

When the two policemen ordered Bhende to step out, he simply vroomed the car, catching Mali, who was standing right in front of the vehicle, by surprise.

To save himself Mali jumped onto the bonnet of the youth's car and hung on as the accused continued to speed in the traffic near the Arenja Circle, Palm Beach Road and other areas covering around 19 kms.

Shinde called up the Navi Mumbai Police Control Room and informed them of the life-threatening development, a team was promptly rushed towards Bhende's car and finally managed to stop him.

An official said that he was apprehended and then taken for a medical test where he was detected to have consumed marijuana.

Given the serious ramifications of his act, he was subsequently arrested and booked under charges of attempt to murder, assaulting or criminal forces to prevent a public servant from discharging his duty, rash driving and other sections of the narcotics act.

The shaken Mali did not sustain any injuries and the police are investigating the matter further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
junkie car bonnet Vashi town
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp