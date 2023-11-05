Home Cities Mumbai

Navi Mumbai woman raped by man she met on matrimonial site, probe underway

In this representational image, students stage an anti-rape protest.| (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THANE: A 33-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai was repeatedly raped by a man she got acquainted with on a matrimonial site, police said on Sunday.

The woman, in her complaint, has alleged that she was raped by the accused on multiple occasions between December 2020 and March 2023 at lodges and hotels in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Singapore, he said.

The woman got acquainted with the accused on a matrimonial site, and he raped her repeatedly at different locations after promising to marry her, the official said.

The accused also allegedly photographed and shot objectionable videos of the woman, he said.

No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is underway, the official added.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered an offence under section 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused who is based in Singapore, an official said.

