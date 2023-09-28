Political row erupts after Mumbai housing society 'denies' flat to Marathi woman

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

A row erupted after a video of a Marathi woman breaking into tears after being 'denied' a flat in a housing society in Mumbai’s eastern suburb went viral. Opposition parties demanded action against the society chairman and secretary.

The woman identified as Trupti Devrukhkar is seen sobbing, recalling how the secretary of the society at Mulund told her that Maharashtraians were not allowed there.

Mumbai’s real estate market is very complex where properties are sold by invitations. Why invitations ? Cos developers particularly in high end apartments, can check & verify religion, caste, class & dietary of prospective buyer. If he/she fits, then only deal goes to next level. September 28, 2023

"The secretary of the housing society told me that Maharashtrians are not allowed there. When I questioned him and asked him for a copy of any such written rule, he started fighting with me and asked me to go to the police. Where have these people got arrogance from? Today, in Maharashtra, Marathi manoos cannot buy property in Mumbai," she says.

The MNS swooped into action and forced the secretary of Shiv Sadan housing society to extend an apology to Devrukhkar. Later, the party shared a photograph of the secretary extending an apology.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut also slammed the society. “How did the society secretary deny the flat to a Marathi woman? This is not only denying the house to 'Marathi manoos'. This is a bigger issue. And why did such a situation arrive? Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde should give an answer over it. BJP broke the Shiv Sena, which increased the arrogance of some sections of society. There is a plan to marginalize the 'Marathi manoos' in Mumbai. The incident has exposed those who claim they are the real Shiv Sena,” Raut said.

“The tears of Ms Devrukhkar will not go waste at all. Our Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is with 'Marathi manoos' and fights for them,” Raut added.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said now 'Marathi manoos' was denied a flat and therefore there was an outcry in society, but when Muslims and lower castes were denied a flat by 'Marathi manoos', no one spoke. “The outcry should be the same for everyone irrespective of the person and his caste and religion. It should not be selective. Earlier, Muslim were targeted, and later lower caste people but some sections of the society kept mum. Now, they are crying over denying flat to 'Marathi manoos',” he said.

