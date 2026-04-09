Fire breaks out at Mumbai airport due to short circuit; no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: A minor fire broke out on Thursday evening in the utility area of Terminal One at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), where electrical systems are located, due to a short circuit.

The fire was doused by the airport emergency response team within 20 minutes. No casualties were reported in the blaze, and no flight operations were impacted, but all electrical systems in the airport were shut down for an hour.

An airport source told TNIE, "A short circuit caused the incident at 6.10 pm in a non-flight operational area. It was not a major one as our Emergency Response Team (ERT) doused it even before the airport fire brigade could reach the spot. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No one was impacted, nor did it cause any serious damage to property. Neither arrivals nor departures were impacted."

However, as a precautionary measure due to the black smoke billowing out, the electrical systems were shut down for an hour from 6.30 to 7.30 pm, the source said.

In line with the protocol followed by the fire brigade, the area was cleared and tested to check if it was completely safe for people, he added.

A few passengers waiting at counters took to X to complain about the long queues inside the terminal.

A CSMIA spokesperson said, "On Thursday (April 9), a minor fire was reported at Terminal 1 due to a short circuit at 6.10 pm. The fire was immediately bought under control by the emergency response teams within minutes. Airport operations remain unaffected."