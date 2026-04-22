Woman confronts Maharashtra BJP minister over Worli traffic jam during protest, video sparks outrage

A woman who confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan over a traffic blockade during a BJP protest in Mumbai’s Worli area has drawn widespread attention, with political leaders and activists demanding action against those responsible.

The BJP had organised a protest in support of women’s reservation in Parliament in the constituency of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray. The event led to a major traffic jam, with several commuters reportedly stranded for hours.

The woman, who was on her way to pick up her child from school, got down from her car after being stuck in traffic and confronted Mahajan, asking him to clear the road. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, she is heard telling the minister, “Get out of the public place that you had illegally blocked, causing traffic and inconvenience to the people.”

The police presence at the spot also drew criticism, with some alleging that officers remained passive instead of actively clearing the traffic during the protest.