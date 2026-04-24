Mumbai police deny FIR against woman who confronted BJP minister over traffic blockade

Zen Sadavarte, speaking to the media, said that she had submitted an application to the police demanding an FIR and action against the woman, who insulted the police and disrespected the BJP minister Girish Mahajan.

She said that her grandfather was also a police officer and that they work for the people; therefore, the woman had insulted them by allegedly using inappropriate language and disrespecting the minister by saying, “Get out from here and clear the traffic”.

“We have submitted the screenshot of this lady’s vehicle and GPS locations so that the police can trace her and take action against her. No one is above the law; therefore, strict action should be taken against her for unruly conduct,” Zen said.

Following these developments, there was widespread outrage and negative reactions on social media over the targeting of the woman, who had questioned the alleged violation of traffic norms and inconvenience caused to the public.

The Mumbai police later clarified on social media that no FIR had been filed against the woman and urged people not to believe rumours.

Sources in the police said that while a complaint had been received, the next procedural step would typically involve registering an FIR and initiating an inquiry. However, officials are currently limiting the process to a preliminary inquiry, and no decision has yet been taken on filing an FIR.