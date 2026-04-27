Mumbai tragedy: Family of four dies after suspected food poisoning linked to biryani, watermelon

Four members of a family, including two minor girls, died in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area in a suspected food poisoning incident, police said on Monday. Officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after forensic and post-mortem reports.

The deceased have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Aisha (16) and Zainab (13). Police said the family’s condition deteriorated rapidly within hours of consuming food biryani and watermelon at their home on April 25.

According to preliminary findings, the family had dinner at around 10.30 pm on April 25, after which relatives who had joined them for the meal left the house.

Later in the night, around 1 am, the family reportedly consumed watermelon.

By early morning on April 26, all four began experiencing severe symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhoea. They were first treated by a local doctor before being shifted to JJ Hospital as their condition worsened.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Munde said an accidental death report has been registered at JJ Marg police station, and samples have been sent for examination. He said the family had eaten together on the night of April 25 before the incident unfolded in the early hours.

Despite medical intervention, the youngest daughter died around 10.15 am on April 26, while the father passed away later that night. The mother and elder daughter also succumbed during treatment.

Officials said post-mortem examinations have been conducted, and food and biological samples have been collected for forensic analysis to determine the exact cause of death.

Police added that while food poisoning is suspected, other possibilities are not being ruled out.