Mumbai landslide: Two feared dead, several trapped in Kurla after heavy rain

Two persons were feared dead and six to eight others trapped after a landslide struck Gaushiya Chawl in Mumbai's Kurla area early Wednesday following heavy rain, civic officials said.

The landslide was reported at 3.48 am in Gaushiya Chawl, a row of tenements in Chirag Nagar, they said.

Search and rescue operations were underway, with teams from the fire brigade, police, NDRF, ambulance services and civic ward staff deployed at the site.

An official said two persons were feared dead.

Two others, identified as Sohel Ansari (18), who suffered a head injury, and Mohamad Ansari (14), who sustained a back injury, were undergoing treatment at the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Both were in stable condition, the official said.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also reached the spot to supervise the search and rescue operations.

(With inputs from PTI)