Seven killed, including three children, in Ghatkopar landslide after heavy rain in Mumbai

Seven persons, including three children were killed and many others suffered injuries after a landslide struck Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Wednesday following heavy rain, civic officials said.

The landslide was reported at Gaushiya Chawl (row tenement) in the Ashok Nagar locality of Chirag Nagar at 3.48 am, they said.

A portion of soil and debris from the hillside collapsed onto two to three houses, causing casualties and damage, they said.

Seven persons were declared brought dead at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Samir Ansari (14), Sahil Husen Abdul Kazi (19), an unidentified person aged around 45, Aban Arif Shaikh (2), Manat Arif Shaikh (4) and Marjina Arif Shaikh (27), and Viket Ramesh Yadav (27), a civic official said.

Three injured persons -- Farana Dilber Khan (28), Dilber Amnulla Khan (38) and Shamin Muslim Khan (26) -- were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

Four other injured persons, identified as Sohel Ansari (18), Mohammad Ansari (14), Naimuddhin Eqbal Khan (28) and Sajid Ansari (16), were admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Their condition is also stable.