Navy sailor, wife, two minor children found dead at Mumbai home; probe underway

An Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two minor children were found dead at their residence in Navy Nagar in south Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

According to Cuffe Parade police, the sailor was found hanging at the house on Saturday night, while the bodies of his wife and their children, aged two months and three years, were also found on the premises.

Prima facie, police suspect the man died by suicide, while his wife and children may have been poisoned, an official said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are investigating all possible angles.

The Indian Navy, in a statement, said that the sailor, along with his wife and two children, were found dead at their residence.

A police investigation is in progress, and the Navy is extending all possible assistance, it said.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

(With inputs from PTI)