Fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Kandivali; 11 persons rescued

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Kandivali area early on Monday, officials said.

At least 11 persons were rescued from the premises, they said, adding that there were no casualties.

The blaze was reported at Abhirai Hotel on Kandivali Station Road at 4.14 am, the officials said.

The entire building was smoke-logged, following which firefighters rescued 11 persons through the staircase from a lodging house on the second floor, a civic official said.