10 injured as crane topples onto houses in Mumbai's Kurla

Ten people, including a three-month-old baby, were injured after a crane toppled onto houses in Mumbai’s Kurla East early on Friday while preparations were under way for demolition work, civic officials said.

The incident took place around 3am near the site of a proposed 17-storey building in Indira Nagar and also disrupted goods train movement in the area.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, a hydraulic crane was being used to lift a Poclain machine brought to the site. During the operation, part of the crane fell onto a high-tension railway overhead wire, nearby houses in Qureshi Nagar, the road at Samrat Ashok Nagar and the compound wall of a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) building. It also crushed three to four cars parked inside the compound.

Those injured included a three-month-old baby and a 10-year-old boy. Eight of the injured were admitted to the civic-run Sion Hospital, while two were taken to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Hospital authorities said all the injured were in stable condition.

The victims were identified as Jagrulla Nabi Mohd Khan, 63; Ahemed Niyaz Ahemed, three months; Atikur Reman, 60; Hakum Sheikh, 36; Numan Khan, 21; Rehman Khan, 19; Suraj Gaur, 10; Akbar, 40; Raju Gaud, 35; and Aarti Gaud, 30.