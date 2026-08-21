Eight injured as crane topples onto houses in Mumbai's Kurla

Eight people were injured after a crane toppled onto houses in Mumbai's Kurla East early Friday while preparations were underway for an "eviction operation", a civic official said.

The incident occurred around 3 am at Buntara Bhavan, a MHADA building behind Galaxy Apartment in Indira Nagar. The crane was being mounted for an "eviction and demolition operation" being prepared by MHADA when it toppled onto nearby houses, the official said.

Six of the injured were admitted to the civic-run Sion Hospital, while two were taken to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. All eight are in stable condition, hospital authorities said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, the 108 ambulance service and local ward staff were deployed for rescue operations.

The incident also disrupted goods train movement on the single-line Kurla-Trombay route of the Central Railway after part of the crane fell on overhead wires, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)