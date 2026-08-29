Five BLOs suspended after BJP worker found photocopying 3,404 SIR forms in Navi Mumbai

Five booth-level officers (BLOs) have been suspended after a local BJP worker was allegedly caught photocopying more than 3,000 Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral forms containing voters’ personal details at a shop in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The incident came to light when a local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader allegedly caught Suraj Patil, an office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), with 3,404 SIR forms belonging to the Panvel Assembly constituency at a shop in Kharghar, the official said.

Authorities were alerted, following which revenue officials verified the seized documents. The nayab tehsildar subsequently lodged an official complaint, and a case was registered against Patil, the official said.