Mumbai records over 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours as IMD warns of more heavy showers

MUMBAI: Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy showers across the city through the day.
The IMD has also predicted gusty winds of 50-60 kmph in the metropolis, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) latest monsoon update.
Suburban train services on the Central, Western and Harbour lines were operating normally on Friday morning, railway officials said, although some commuters reported delays to local train services.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus network was also functioning normally, with no major disruptions reported.
The BMC said a high tide of 4.28 metres is expected at 2.18 pm on Friday, followed by another high tide of 3.68 metres at 2.09 am on Saturday. Low tides are forecast at 8.22 pm on Friday (1.74 metres) and 7.44 am on Saturday (1.05 metres).
Heavy rain has lashed Mumbai since around midnight on Thursday. Low-lying areas, including Dadar, Andheri, Goregaon and Parel, experienced waterlogging overnight, although the floodwater had receded by Friday morning, officials said.
While the intensity of rainfall eased during the early hours, showers picked up again after 8 am in several parts of the city.
According to the BMC, the island city recorded an average of 126 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Friday. The eastern suburbs received 110 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 114 mm.
The highest rainfall of 150.2 mm was recorded at Wadi Bunder, followed by Malabar Hill with 145.8 mm and Sandhurst Road with 140.8 mm.
In the western suburbs, the rain gauge at Malpa Dongari Municipal School in Andheri recorded 136.6 mm of rainfall, while Powai received 124 mm, the highest in the eastern suburbs.
Amid the heavy rain, a man died after falling into an open manhole in Chandivali on Thursday, marking the second rain-related fatality in the city this week. On Tuesday, an 11-year-old boy was killed after a tree fell on his school bus in the eastern suburb of Chembur.
(With inputs from PTI)