Mumbai Police book organisers of Shivaji Park protest attended by Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against organisers of a gathering in Shivaji Park area, which was attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, on charges of unlawful assembly and organising the demonstration without permission, officials said on Monday.

Separately, four more FIRs have been registered in connection with various protests in Mumbai which were allegedly staged and organised without permission in the last two days, an officer said.

Meanwhile, police have also initiated action after a protest was organised allegedly without permission at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of B.R.Ambedkar, in Dadar on Monday.

The Chaityabhoomi protest was organised in solidarity with the 'Sansad Chalo' march of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk, leading to the detention of several protesters.

"No permission was granted for supporters of PWP, CPI (M) and CJP at Chaityabhoomi. The process to register a case against the participants is underway at Shivaji Park police station," a senior officer stated.

On Sunday, Thackeray addressed a gathering organised at Shivaji Park to protest against fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk's transfer to Safdarjung Hospital from the Delhi Jantar Mantar protest site.

Thackeray had called for a larger agitation against the Centre.

Among the five FIRs, two cases were registered on Saturday at Marine Drive and Azad Maidan police stations in connection with a protest organised near Mantralaya and another against Left party organisations for demonstrating near the Press Club.

On Sunday, three more FIRs were registered at the Shivaji Park police station in connection with the protests.

The accused in all the cases have been booked under charges including disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, wrongful restraint and unlawful assembly, among other provisions, police said.

All those named in the FIRs were issued notices and allowed to leave, officials added.

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai Police imposed prohibitory orders barring assembly of five or more persons in public places from July 23 to August 6, with officials stating that the move is due to apprehensions of breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity.

The order also prohibits processions, use of loudspeakers and amplifying instruments, musical bands and bursting of crackers in processions.

The order said inputs received from various sources indicated a likelihood of disturbance to public order, danger to human lives and loss of property, necessitating preventive measures.