Mumbai left with 40 days of water as lake levels drop to 9.33% amid delayed monsoon

MUMBAI: The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai have reached critically low levels, with only enough water left to meet the city's needs for about 40 days.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Hydraulic Department, the combined water stock in the major reservoirs currently stands at 9.33 per cent, compared to 12.27 per cent during the same period last year and 10.24 per cent in 2024.
The delay in the arrival of the monsoon and the steady depletion of reservoir levels have become a major concern for the city. Officials said the remaining water in the catchment areas is sufficient to meet Mumbai's demand for only the next 40 days.
Mumbai receives drinking water from seven lakes - Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar and Middle Vaitarna. Four of these are owned by the BMC, while the remaining three are owned by the Maharashtra government, which releases water for the city.
The total water stock across the seven reservoirs has fallen to 1,44,918 million litres. The BMC currently supplies around 3,950 million litres of water per day (MLD) to Mumbai.
Despite the low storage levels, the civic body said it is monitoring the situation closely. On May 15, the BMC imposed a 10 per cent water cut, reducing daily supply from around 4,100 MLD to about 3,650 MLD.
According to the Hydraulic Department, Upper Vaitarna has already reached dead stock levels. Modak Sagar currently has 29 per cent storage, Tansa 4.71 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 10.34 per cent, Bhatsa 9.24 per cent, Vihar 42.11 per cent and Tulsi 23.06 per cent.
The situation has been worsened by the absence of rainfall. While the catchment areas had received 101 mm of rain by this time last year, officials said there has been no rainfall so far this year.
As a precautionary measure, the BMC has warned of strict action against misuse and wastage of water, citing delayed monsoon rains linked to El Niño conditions and declining reservoir levels.
In addition to the 10 per cent water cut, several conservation measures have been implemented. Water supply connections at ongoing construction sites have been disconnected, while approvals for new construction-related water connections have been suspended. Water supply to swimming pools has also been temporarily stopped.
The BMC has further imposed a 20 per cent cut on water supplied to industrial, commercial and sports club establishments.
The Maharashtra Water Resources Department and the BMC have also initiated austerity measures for water management. Organisations operating public toilets and restrooms have been directed to maximise the use of tanker or borewell water.
Authorities have advised that wells, tube wells and borewells should be used for all non-drinking purposes. Borewell or well water is to be used for activities such as vehicle washing, watering gardens and cleaning roads and premises, in order to conserve drinking water supplies.