Mumbai left with 40 days of water as lake levels drop to 9.33% amid delayed monsoon

MUMBAI: The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai have reached critically low levels, with only enough water left to meet the city's needs for about 40 days.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Hydraulic Department, the combined water stock in the major reservoirs currently stands at 9.33 per cent, compared to 12.27 per cent during the same period last year and 10.24 per cent in 2024.

The delay in the arrival of the monsoon and the steady depletion of reservoir levels have become a major concern for the city. Officials said the remaining water in the catchment areas is sufficient to meet Mumbai's demand for only the next 40 days.

Mumbai receives drinking water from seven lakes - Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar and Middle Vaitarna. Four of these are owned by the BMC, while the remaining three are owned by the Maharashtra government, which releases water for the city.

The total water stock across the seven reservoirs has fallen to 1,44,918 million litres. The BMC currently supplies around 3,950 million litres of water per day (MLD) to Mumbai.

Despite the low storage levels, the civic body said it is monitoring the situation closely. On May 15, the BMC imposed a 10 per cent water cut, reducing daily supply from around 4,100 MLD to about 3,650 MLD.

According to the Hydraulic Department, Upper Vaitarna has already reached dead stock levels. Modak Sagar currently has 29 per cent storage, Tansa 4.71 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 10.34 per cent, Bhatsa 9.24 per cent, Vihar 42.11 per cent and Tulsi 23.06 per cent.