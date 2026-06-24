Heavy rains flood low-lying areas, disrupt trains in Mumbai; Sena, Congress urge mayor to act

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad shared a video of the incident on X and targeted the mayor, alleging, "This man has fallen into the pit of your inaction and corruption. This is not an accident; your corruption has been caught red-handed."

Ruling Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande urged Tawde to intensify efforts for the cleaning of drains and removal of dry waste to prevent waterlogging and traffic disruptions during the monsoon.

Kayande, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti government, also said the issue should not be viewed through a political lens and stressed the focus must remain on resolving problems faced by people.

"It is not about politics but solving people's problems," she told reporters.

The BMC is controlled by the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide appealed to people to follow weather advisories and contact civic control rooms in case of emergencies.

She said all departments had been directed to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall was likely to persist, and the administration was continuously monitoring the situation.

Mayor Tawde and former mayor Kishori Pednekar visited some areas to review the ground situation and reasons for the waterlogging.