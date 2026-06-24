Mumbai inundated after overnight rain; Andheri subway shut as IMD issues alerts

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall overnight on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying parts of the city as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts.

The warning, issued early Wednesday morning, predicted moderate to intense spells of rain over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg for a short-duration nowcast period, advising residents to remain cautious.

For the broader day-long forecast, Mumbai, its suburbs and Palghar were placed under a Red Alert, while Thane was under an Orange Alert and Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg under a Yellow Alert.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the nowcast warning remained valid till 10 am as intermittent heavy showers continued across the city and suburbs, with cloudy skies and chances of lightning and thunder.

Despite the intense rainfall, suburban train services continued to operate normally. Western Railway said key routes, including the Harbour Line and the Churchgate-Dahanu corridor, were running without disruption during the morning rush hours.