Mumbai train horror: Young salesman stabbed to death in first-class coach

An argument over shutting the coach door during heavy rain reportedly turned fatal when a 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death inside a Mumbai local train.

Mayank Lohar, the victim, was travelling in the first-class coach of a Churchgate–Nallasopara fast local train on Tuesday night when a dispute broke out with a fellow passenger between Andheri and Borivali stations.

A report quoting the Government Railway Police (GRP) said the argument soon turned violent, with the accused allegedly pulling out a knife and stabbing Lohar in the abdomen inside the moving train. The attack left the 22-year-old critically injured.

As the train approached Borivali station around 11 pm, the accused allegedly jumped off before it came to a complete halt at Platform No. 6 and fled the scene.

Upon the train's arrival at Borivali station a little after 11.00 pm, RPF personnel, GRP officials, and medical teams immediately responded to the incident. Lohar was taken out of the coach and rushed for emergency care. Doctors at the station's Emergency Medical Room examined him and pronounced him dead. The body was subsequently transferred to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for further legal procedures.

Lohar and the accused were travelling in the same first-class coach of Train No. 90663, which left Churchgate at 10.05 pm. An argument reportedly broke out after Lohar asked the accused to close the coach door amid heavy rainfall, a report said.