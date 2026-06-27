CISF foils attempt to snuggle foreign currency worth Rs 30 lakh at Mumbai airport

MUMBAI: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign currency worth Rs 30.83 lakh (1,20,000 UAE Dirhams) at Terminal-2 of Mumbai airport.

According to the CISF, the passenger was scheduled to travel to Dubai on Emirates flight EK-505. During routine security screening at the Integrated Security Hold Area (SHA), X-ray operators noticed suspicious images in the passenger's hand baggage, leading to a detailed physical examination.

The search led to the recovery of 1,20,000 UAE Dirhams concealed inside the baggage. The passenger and the seized currency were handed over to the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) for further investigation and legal action.

Under the Foreign Exchange Management Act and the Indian Customs Act, foreign nationals can carry a maximum cash of $5,000 (Rs 4.72 lakh as per current exchange rate) when flying out of India. Any amount beyond it must be declared to the Customs through the Currency Declaration Form by the passenger

The seizure reinforces the effectiveness of the airport's multi-layered security screening system, it added .