Mumbai rains: 11-year-old dies after tree falls on school bus in Chembur

An 11-year-old student died and several others were hospitalised after a tree fell on a school bus carrying 18 children in Mumbai's Chembur area on Tuesday, multiple reports said.
A report quoting officials said that 15 students were travelling in the Universal High School van when the tree fell on the vehicle.
The 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav suffered serious injuried and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
As many as four students are undergoing treatment at Zen Hospital.
According to a report, the incident occurred around 2:50 pm when a tree collapsed onto a bus belonging to Universal School in Tilak Nagar. The bus conductor, with the help of local residents, rescued the students and brought them to safety.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the tree collapse.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an increase in rainfall activity across Maharashtra, with Mumbai likely to experience heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms.
According to a report, the southwest monsoon, which had briefly stalled along the eastern coast, has regained momentum over the past 24 hours.