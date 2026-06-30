Mumbai rains: 11-year-old dies after tree falls on school bus in Chembur

An 11-year-old student died and several others were hospitalised after a tree fell on a school bus carrying 18 children in Mumbai's Chembur area on Tuesday, multiple reports said.

A report quoting officials said that 15 students were travelling in the Universal High School van when the tree fell on the vehicle.

The 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav suffered serious injuried and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.