Ashwini Bhide appointed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's first woman commissioner

MUMBAI: Ashwini Bhide, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner. Bhide will be the first woman to head Asia's largest and richest civic body.

Bhide will take over charge from outgoing BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, who retires today after a two-year term. Four senior-most IAS officers -- Asim Gupta, Sanjay Mukerjee, Milind Mhaiskar, and Ashwini Bhide -- were in the race for the top post of the BMC. Bhide, who is considered close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was seen as the frontrunner for the post. Bhide is currently Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was pushing for Aseem Gupta, while CM Fadnavis was in favour of Ashwini Bhide. Fadnavis and Shinde held a closed-door meeting on Monday and later Ashwini Bhide met Shinde at his office.

Ashwini Bhide, who hails from Sangli district in Maharashtra, holds a postgraduate degree in English literature and an MBA. She achieved an All India Rank - 9 in the recruitment exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and topped among women candidates.