Mumbai

NCB seizes 349 kg cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai, Amit Shah hails crackdown

Union Home Minister says agency 'ruthlessly' targeting narcotics cartel in major international drug bust, calls it a bottom-to-top operation success
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah(File Photo | ANI)
PTI
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NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai.

Announcing the seizure on microblogging platform X, Shah said, "We are resolved to ruthlessly crush the narcotics cartel."

"The @narcoticsbureau has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kg of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai. This is a trailblazing example of a bottom-to-top approach where the agency traced back a smaller consignment to net a massive network. Congratulations to Team NCB for this monumental success," he said.

The seizure comes days after Salim Dola, a drug trafficker and aide of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to India from Turkiye.