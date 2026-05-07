Zinc Phosphide poisoning caused deaths of Mumbai family after watermelon consumption

The deaths of four members of a Mumbai family who fell ill after consuming watermelon have been confirmed as a case of toxic poisoning, with forensic reports detecting Zinc Phosphide in multiple samples, officials said.

The Kalyan-based Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has found Zinc Phosphide, a rodenticide, in the viscera samples of all four deceased, including the liver, kidney, spleen, stomach contents, bile and abdominal fat. The watermelon sample also tested positive for the toxic substance, while all other food samples tested negative.

The deceased include Abdullah Dokadia (44), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zaineb (13).

The family, residents of Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road in Mumbai, had hosted a get-together of relatives on the night of April 25. Around 1 am on April 26, after guests had left, the four consumed watermelon along with food from their earlier meal, including chicken pulav and other items.

Soon after, all four suffered severe vomiting and diarrhoea in the early hours of April 26. They were first taken to a local hospital and later referred to JJ Hospital, where they died during treatment.