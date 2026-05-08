New twist in Mumbai family death : Rodent tablet tests negative not the source of Zinc Phosphide in watermelon

The FSL report confirmed that the family died due to the presence of Zinc Phosphide detected in the watermelon samples consumed by them after the meal. The same chemical was also found in the viscera samples of all four deceased members.

Investigators had earlier said the rat poison present in the watermelon was the cause of death. The family reportedly suffered vomiting and breathlessness before being rushed to JJ Hospital, where all four later died.

However, the latest findings have deepened the mystery, as the rodent-related tablet recovered during the probe did not contain Zinc Phosphide. Investigators are now trying to determine how the toxic substance entered the watermelon.

Police are probing whether the watermelons were accidentally contaminated or whether the poison was deliberately injected, opening up the possibility of a larger conspiracy.

“Whether these four family members were killed by being given watermelon containing Zinc Phosphide, or whether they consumed it on their own, will be probed further to ascertain whether this is a case of suicide or a conspiracy to murder the family,” police said, adding that further investigation is underway and more details are expected to emerge.