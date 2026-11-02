BJP and Shiv Sena divided over removal of Dia Mirza’s Diwali video from BMC platforms

Within hours of his objection, the BMC removed Mirza's video from its social media accounts. Similar awareness videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, along with cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, continued to remain available on the civic body's platforms, raising questions about the selective removal.

However, Shiv Sena corporator and Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadge took a different stand, saying that the actor had not said anything objectionable in her video message. He said Diwali was celebrated with joy and happiness by people of all castes and religions, but expressed surprise that the BJP had singled out Dia Mirza and targeted her.

"I watched the entire video, and there was nothing objectionable in it. I am surprised by what the BJP found objectionable in Dia Mirza's video. Besides, the civic administration should learn a lesson from this controversy. The BMC chief and the concerned officials should have discussed the matter with the elected representatives first. The videos could then have been uploaded, and this controversy could have been avoided," Ghadge said.

Reacting to the controversy, Dia Mirza defended her appeal, saying that she had provided the video to the BMC in response to its request, in accordance with the Bombay High Court's directions. She said her message was intended solely to promote public awareness and encourage healthier celebrations.

"Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all. The campaign was not intended to undermine religious traditions but to encourage citizens to celebrate the festival while being mindful of its environmental consequences," the actor said.

Mumbai Mayor and BJP corporator Ritu Tawde criticised the actor and said that the names of celebrities associated with future BMC campaigns should be brought to her notice for approval. Tawde described Mirza as someone who had consistently taken an anti-Hindu and anti-government stand. She further said that she would ensure that the actor was blacklisted from government campaigns.