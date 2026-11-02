BJP and Shiv Sena divided over removal of Dia Mirza’s Diwali video from BMC platforms

MUMBAI: The ruling alliance partners in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BJP and the Shiv Sena, are divided over the removal of a video featuring film actor Dia Mirza from the civic body's official social media platforms. The video urged citizens to celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali.
The controversy erupted after the BMC shared a video featuring Dia Mirza on Sunday as part of its campaign to raise awareness about air and noise pollution during the festive season. In the video, the actor appealed to Mumbaikars to avoid excessive use of firecrackers and celebrate Diwali responsibly, keeping public health and environmental concerns in mind.
BJP Mumbai unit president Ameet Satam objected to Dia Mirza's participation in the BJP-ruled BMC's campaign. Mr Satam questioned the need for her to advise citizens on celebrating the Hindu festival. In a post on X, tagging the BMC's official account, Satam wrote: "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture."
Within hours of his objection, the BMC removed Mirza's video from its social media accounts. Similar awareness videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, along with cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, continued to remain available on the civic body's platforms, raising questions about the selective removal.
However, Shiv Sena corporator and Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadge took a different stand, saying that the actor had not said anything objectionable in her video message. He said Diwali was celebrated with joy and happiness by people of all castes and religions, but expressed surprise that the BJP had singled out Dia Mirza and targeted her.
"I watched the entire video, and there was nothing objectionable in it. I am surprised by what the BJP found objectionable in Dia Mirza's video. Besides, the civic administration should learn a lesson from this controversy. The BMC chief and the concerned officials should have discussed the matter with the elected representatives first. The videos could then have been uploaded, and this controversy could have been avoided," Ghadge said.
Reacting to the controversy, Dia Mirza defended her appeal, saying that she had provided the video to the BMC in response to its request, in accordance with the Bombay High Court's directions. She said her message was intended solely to promote public awareness and encourage healthier celebrations.
"Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all. The campaign was not intended to undermine religious traditions but to encourage citizens to celebrate the festival while being mindful of its environmental consequences," the actor said.
Mumbai Mayor and BJP corporator Ritu Tawde criticised the actor and said that the names of celebrities associated with future BMC campaigns should be brought to her notice for approval. Tawde described Mirza as someone who had consistently taken an anti-Hindu and anti-government stand. She further said that she would ensure that the actor was blacklisted from government campaigns.
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad criticised the BJP and demanded that the BMC immediately re-broadcast Dia Mirza's video and issue an unconditional public apology to her. She said every citizen must be treated equally under the Constitution.
"The BMC exists for all Mumbaikars and is established under the Constitution. There can be no place for discrimination based on religion. Municipal commissioners are civil servants who have taken an oath to uphold the Indian Constitution. Therefore, it is their responsibility to protect the constitutional values of equality and secularism. Responsibility for such discriminatory actions must be fixed, and the commissioner should be immediately removed from office," she said.
Varsha Gaikwad reiterated that the BMC should immediately re-broadcast Dia Mirza's video and issue an unconditional public apology to her.
"The BJP's politics of hatred and its divisive tactics of creating social divisions in the name of religion will never take root in Mumbai. Mumbai's true identity lies in the unity born of diversity, harmony among all religions and an inclusive culture. We stand firmly with Dia Mirza. Mumbai belongs to everyone, and it must remain so. Narrow and divisive politics of this kind should find no place in Mumbai," she said.