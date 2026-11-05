Mumbai airport allocates slots to 38 international airlines for Summer 2027, 12 services affected

Domestic carriers, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, had already announced plans last week to shift flights serving 14 destinations to NMIA.

"The path for the redevelopment and expansion of Terminal 1 has been cleared, with measures in place to minimise the impact on airline operations," the source added.

The transition is expected to facilitate the transfer of around five million passengers annually from CSMIA to NMIA, thereby creating the capacity required for the phased redevelopment of T1.

The new terminal will increase T1's annual passenger-handling capacity from the existing 15 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 20 MPPA.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2027, with the facility expected to become operational by March 2029.

The four-level extension will add four domestic bus boarding gates, along with expanded passenger-processing, security-screening and crew facilities.