Bomb threat to Mumbai's CSMT turns out to be hoax after extensive security sweep

A bomb threat targeting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai turned out to be a hoax after security agencies conducted an extensive search of the busy railway station and found nothing suspicious, officials said on Sunday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) control room at Wadi Bunder received the threat call at around 6.40 pm on Saturday, with the caller claiming that a bomb had been planted at the station, they said.

Following the alert, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), GRP, Mumbai Police and other security agencies launched an extensive search operation at the terminus, a senior Central Railway official said.

An RPF dog squad was also deployed to search the premises, including suburban and long-distance platforms, foot overbridges and the parcel area, he said.

However, no suspicious person, explosive material or unclaimed object was found either on the station premises or inside any train, the official added.

Security agencies remain on alert and are maintaining strict vigil at CSMT and other stations across the network, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)