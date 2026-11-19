Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has received a death threat allegedly sent in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, prompting the Mumbai Police to launch a probe.

The threat was reportedly delivered through a voice message sent to the actor's phone, in which the sender warned that he would meet the same fate as Siddique, a police official said on Thursday.

Police are investigating the message to establish whether it genuinely originated from Akhtar or whether someone was impersonating the wanted accused to threaten celebrities and intimidate law enforcement agencies.

Another police official said actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had also received similar threats in the past.

In a related case, the Mumbai Police arrested 30-year-old Bengaluru-based IIT graduate Vaibhav Mishra, who allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to issue threats despite having no links to any criminal gang.

Siddique, 66, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants outside the office of his son Zeeshan Siddique in Mumbai's Bandra East area on the night of October 12, 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)