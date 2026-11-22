Eight people, including two children, were evacuated from a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai after a fire broke out there in the early hours of Sunday. A fire brigade officer sustained injuries during the rescue operation, officials said.

The blaze erupted around midnight in a second-floor room at Hira Manzil on Gildar Lane, near Navjivan Society, and was extinguished at 5.05 am after nearly five hours of firefighting operations, they said.

Firefighters rescued a man and two women stranded on the third floor using a turntable ladder, while an elderly woman was evacuated from the first floor through the staircase, officials said.

Four others, including a man, a woman, a boy and a girl, were brought down safely from a fourth-floor room through the staircase, they added.

The elderly woman, who suffered a panic attack, was taken to Reliance Hospital in a police van and discharged after treatment. A senior station officer, who sustained a cut to his right palm during the operation, was rushed to Nair Hospital in an ambulance and later discharged, they said.

The presence of a petrol pump close to the building posed an additional challenge for firefighters during the operation, officials said.

The blaze was confined to electrical wiring and installations, wooden furniture, an air-conditioner and other household articles inside the second-floor room, they said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)