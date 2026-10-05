10 buses destroyed in major fire at BEST’s Mumbai Anik depot; no one injured

MUMBAI: At least 10 buses were gutted in a major fire at Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's Anik bus depot in central Mumbai on Monday evening, though there are no report of injuries to anyone, officials said.

The fire broke out at 5:45 pm in the Anik depot yard and involved some CNG-run buses parked in a row, a BEST spokesperson said.

A civic official said at least four fire engines, five water tankers and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control after more than an hour.