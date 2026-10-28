Mumbai airport seeks airline transition plans by November 3 for terminal 1 redevelopment

NEW DELHI: Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Wednesday asked the Airline Operators Committee (AOC), which represents 47 airlines, to submit their transition and slot relocation plans by November 3 for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).
During the meeting, MIAL presented the redevelopment schedule and designs for the new terminal, stressing the urgency of demolishing the existing T1, a project delayed for more than nine years, a source said. The work will require the temporary relocation of five million passengers per annum (mppa) from T1.
The original plan to shift the passengers by October 25 this year was postponed to March 2027 following opposition from some airlines.
“MIAL has requested the airline operators to share their transition plans latest by 3rd November so that the final transition plan of 5 mppa can be achieved,” the source said. MIAL assured airlines that the temporarily relocated international traffic would be fully restored to CSMIA after the redevelopment of T1.
The airport operator also presented the vision plan for the new terminal. It cited structural audit reports by Structwel in 2017 and IIT Bombay in 2024 that highlighted the urgent need for work on the existing T1.
CSMIA has a capacity of around 55 mppa. “The temporary transition of 5 mppa traffic account means that 91% of the current traffic at CSMIA remains unaffected. The total capacity of CSMIA after the redevelopment of T1 and T2 will be enhanced to 65 mppa,” another source said.
The demolition of T1 and the resulting temporary reduction in airport traffic have already been incorporated into the approved tariff order following stakeholder consultations, a source said.
IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air have finalised plans to shift their international flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), accounting for around three mppa.
To meet the target of relocating five mppa, MIAL proposes to temporarily shift the remaining slots from CSMIA’s Terminal 2 for the Northern Summer 2027 season.
The redevelopment of T1 is expected to be completed by 2030.