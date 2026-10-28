Mumbai airport seeks airline transition plans by November 3 for terminal 1 redevelopment

NEW DELHI: Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Wednesday asked the Airline Operators Committee (AOC), which represents 47 airlines, to submit their transition and slot relocation plans by November 3 for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

During the meeting, MIAL presented the redevelopment schedule and designs for the new terminal, stressing the urgency of demolishing the existing T1, a project delayed for more than nine years, a source said. The work will require the temporary relocation of five million passengers per annum (mppa) from T1.

The original plan to shift the passengers by October 25 this year was postponed to March 2027 following opposition from some airlines.

“MIAL has requested the airline operators to share their transition plans latest by 3rd November so that the final transition plan of 5 mppa can be achieved,” the source said. MIAL assured airlines that the temporarily relocated international traffic would be fully restored to CSMIA after the redevelopment of T1.