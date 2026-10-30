Fire breaks out at mall in Mumbai’s Bandra

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at a five-storey mall in Mumbai’s Bandra (West) area on Friday morning, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, which was doused after nearly three hours, said an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

A civic official said the fire broke out on the third floor of VN Sphere Mall on Linking Road, near Dhanraj Restaurant, in the upscale locality.

The fire was reported at 6.02 am, following which the fire brigade deployed at least eight fire engines and other firefighting vehicles, the official said.