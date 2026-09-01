Anna Hazare hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering from renal infection

MUMBAI: Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after his blood reports suggested a renal infection, his associate said on Tuesday.

Hazare, 89, was brought to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night from his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahilyanagar district, where he had been admitted to a local medical facility for initial treatment, his aide Datta Awari said.

"According to Anna's blood reports, he had a renal infection, but he is doing fine now," Awari said.