Navi Mumbai raid unearths relabelled expired Lay’s, Kurkure, Maggi and other products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra along with the Crime Branch of the Navi Mumbai Police has busted an alleged food-tampering racket operating from a warehouse in the Turbhe TTC Industrial Area.

The operation conducted between August 24 and 29, targeted Sadhana Enterprises, where authorities allegedly found expired food products being repackaged and supplied for export as well as the domestic market.

According to officials, the operation led to the seizure of 8,442 cartons of altered food products valued at approximately Rs 75.52 lakh.

Investigators said the accused allegedly used inkjet printers, chemical thinners and specially prepared stickers to remove original manufacturing and expiry details from food packages. Fresh manufacturing information, expiry dates and ingredient labels were then allegedly overlaid on the products.

The seized stock included products from several well-known food and beverage brands. Among the items recovered were Lay's chips, Kurkure, Fun Flips and Bingo Mad Angles, as well as Maggi Masala Noodles, Maggi Atta Noodles and Knorr Mushroom Soup.

Authorities also recovered ready-to-eat meals under the Rasoi brand, including Amritsari Paneer Tikka Masala, Dum Aloo and Dal Makhni. The seizure further included Thums Up and Limca cans and Hellmann's Mayonnaise, officials said.

An FIR has been registered at Turbhe police station under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The licence of Sadhana Enterprises has also been immediately suspended pending further investigation.

The FDA is now investigating the wider distribution network. Officials are reportedly tracing links to 10 exporter companies operating across Mumbai, Noida and Delhi to determine the extent of the alleged racket and identify other entities involved in the movement of the tampered products.

The investigation is ongoing.