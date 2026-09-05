22 'govindas' injured during Dahi Handi celebrations across Mumbai

Twenty-two 'govindas', or youngsters who participated in forming multi-storeyed human pyramids as part of the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations, were injured in different parts of Mumbai on Saturday, civic officials said.

Of them, 21 were discharged from hospitals after treatment, they said.

Dahi Handi, which is part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is seeing enthusiastic participation by the revellers. The festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

As part of the celebrations, 'govindas' form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'Dahi Handis' (claypots filled with curd) suspended mid-air.

Twenty-two 'govindas' were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai and its suburbs. Twenty of them were admitted to hospitals in the island city and all of them were discharged after treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.