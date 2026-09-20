Three killed, one critically injured as speeding BMW crashes on Mumbai Coastal Road

Three students were killed and another was critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed into a divider and allegedly plunged nearly 75 feet from Mumbai's Coastal Road early Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 5.20 am near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College, when the car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali.

According to the Coastal Road Control Room, the driver lost control of the vehicle while allegedly travelling at high speed, following which the BMW crashed into the divider and fell from the elevated stretch.

All four occupants were rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital following the crash. Three of them were declared dead by doctors, while the fourth was admitted to the hospital's trauma ward in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Shanay Gajjal, 21, Dhirya Seth, 17, and Aditya Jakasania, 19. The injured occupant was identified as Aditya Oswal, 23, who is undergoing treatment.