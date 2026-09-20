Two killed, four injured after electrocution near Ganesh pandal in Mumbai

An eight-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman were killed, while four others were injured after suffering electric shocks at a temporary drinking water and cold drink stall near a Ganesh pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area early on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 2.20 am near the entrance of the Mahaganpati Utsav Mandal in Digvijay Mill Chawl on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki, amid large crowds during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

According to officials, a short circuit near the entrance gate caused an electric current to flow through the temporary stall. Fire brigade personnel immediately switched off the power supply and cordoned off the area as a precaution.

Six people who suffered electric shocks were taken to nearby hospitals. Two of them were declared dead.

Eight-year-old Raghini Ghanshyam Yadav was declared brought dead at Masina Hospital in Byculla. Three others — Kiran Akbar Naik, 19, Tanvi Naresh Hande, 19, and Sahil Sandip Tare, 19 — were admitted to the hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.