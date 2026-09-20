Two killed, four injured after electrocution near Ganesh pandal in Mumbai

An eight-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman were killed, while four others were injured after suffering electric shocks at a temporary drinking water and cold drink stall near a Ganesh pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area early on Sunday, officials said.
The incident occurred at around 2.20 am near the entrance of the Mahaganpati Utsav Mandal in Digvijay Mill Chawl on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki, amid large crowds during the ongoing Ganesh festival.
According to officials, a short circuit near the entrance gate caused an electric current to flow through the temporary stall. Fire brigade personnel immediately switched off the power supply and cordoned off the area as a precaution.
Six people who suffered electric shocks were taken to nearby hospitals. Two of them were declared dead.
Eight-year-old Raghini Ghanshyam Yadav was declared brought dead at Masina Hospital in Byculla. Three others — Kiran Akbar Naik, 19, Tanvi Naresh Hande, 19, and Sahil Sandip Tare, 19 — were admitted to the hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.
Two other victims were taken to Global Hospital in Parel. A 33-year-old woman, identified as Sujata, was declared brought dead, while 12-year-old Ruhi Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition, officials said.
Officials from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking inspected the site and found that a temporary electric meter had been installed to provide power for lighting during the Ganesh festival and for the cold drink stall.
The wiring and miniature circuit breaker (MCB) connected to the temporary supply were disconnected by a local electrician, officials said.
Power supply to the site remained partially disconnected as the investigation continued. A BEST fuseman and meter inspector also assisted with the inspection.
The Kalachowki police have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the short circuit, the officials added.
(With inputs from PTI)