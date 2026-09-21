IIT-Bombay students press for 18 demands after Dalit student’s suicide

In the case involving the suicide of a Dalit student, the Board of Governors of IIT-Bombay will meet on Monday to discuss the issue, amid protests by students who are pressing for 18 demands. An open house with students is also expected to be held.

In a late-night meeting on Sunday, institute director Shireesh Kedare held discussions with the protesting students.

Sahil Wakode, 20, a student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, died by suicide in his hostel room after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone during an examination on Friday (September 18).

The students accused Professor Sooryanarayana Doola, who was an invigilator in the exam hall where Sahil was taking his mid-term examination on Friday, of pushing him to take the extreme step.

Sahil’s parents filed an FIR against Doola and other institute officials, accusing them of abetment and harassment over the past three months.

The students have demanded Doola’s suspension. They have also demanded a public apology for allegedly “defaming” Sahil and an open house with all stakeholders before September 22, according to a report.

Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has expressed solidarity with exam invigilator Suryanarayana Doolla, saying that he was following institutional protocol after discovering that the student was in “unauthorised possession and use of a smartphone.”

Sahil's is the third reported case of suicide at the IIT Bombay campus in Powai in seven months.

In February, a second-year student died by suicide in a hostel. In July 2026, at the beginning of the new semester, a 20-year-old second-year BTech student also died by suicide.