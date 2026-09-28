Bank employee killed, five injured as speeding taxi rams auto in Navi Mumbai

A 36-year-old bank employee was killed and five others injured after a speeding taxi rammed an autorickshaw on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon on Palm Beach Road in the Nerul area.

The speeding taxi collided with the auto-rickshaw ahead. Autorickshaw passenger Neha Rajivkumar Gupta, an employee of a nationalised bank and resident of the NRI Complex in Seawoods, suffered serious injuries and succumbed during treatment, a police official said.

Five occupants of the taxi also received injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

The taxi driver, Mobin Asif Shaikh (35), a resident of Mankhurd in Mumbai, was later arrested. He was booked under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others causing grievous hurt), and 281 (rash driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police added.

(With Inputs from PTI)