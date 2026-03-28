AIIMS-Patna PG student attempts to kill self; condition critical

PATNA: A postgraduate student at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Patna attempted to kill himself by consuming a poisonous substance in his hostel room, officials said on Saturday.

The student identified as Dr Biswas Kumar, a native of West Bengal’s Mukundpur region, has been admitted to emergency ward of the premier hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Officials said that the matter came to light when Kumar, a first-year- postgraduate student, did not report to his duty on Friday. When his batchmates reached his hostel room, they found the room locked from the inside.

Later, they broke open the gate of the hostel room and admitted him to the emergency ward. Police recovered a suicide note from the room in which the victim stated, "Don’t try to revive me, let me die in peace."

Police officials posted at Phulwarisharif police station said that the reason behind Kumar taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. However, some students said that he was under duress for some time.

A forensic team visited the site and collected samples. The hotel room allotted to Kumar has been sealed for further investigation. Police will record his statement after his health condition improves, an investigating officer said.