Tharoor opens plastic bottle recycling unit at Central railway station

Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station will become the cleanest railway station in the country, Shashi Tharoor MP has said.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:59 AM

Shashi Tharoor MP launching the Plastic Bottle Recycling unit at Central Railway station on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station will become the cleanest railway station in the country, Shashi Tharoor MP has said. He was inaugurating a Plastic Bottle Recycling (PBR) machine installed at the railway station on Monday utilizing funds under MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) scheme.

“The station in my constituency will become the cleanest railway station due to the use of technology and the systematic methods adopted for waste disposal,” Tharoor said.  He also requested passengers to render a service by collecting and disposing of the used plastic bottles in the machine and get rewarded instantly. Thiruvananthapuram Central is an ISO 14001:2015 certified railway station, where international standards are being adopted for the environmental management system. The PBR machines are quite essential due to the increasing number of used plastic bottles found on platforms and inside trains. 

It is a state-of-the-art machine for quick and effective shredding of plastic bottles into flakes. These flakes can be reused, thereby causing minimum impact on the environment. There is a 360-degree reusable concept implemented and the machine has an inbuilt reward system based on ‘Paytm Payment System’ for passengers disposing of the plastic bottle in the machine.

