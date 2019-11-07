Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Unapproved changes halt shopping centre project

Neyyattinkara municipality hopes to finish it by March while  residents fear the project might go the Akshaya complex way

By Gopika I S
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The construction of the new shopping complex under Neyyattinkara municipality was halted after it was found during inspection that the contractor had made many changes to the original plans without proper revision or approval from concerned bodies. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that construction was stopped because the civic body diverted funds for the project. With accusations knocking on the civic body’s door, they are struggling to finish the project before March, when the local government polls will commence.

“A new shopping complex to bring more business ventures to Neyyattinkara has been a dream of its people for long. Their long-term demand was answered when the civic body started constructing a new shopping complex adjacent Akshaya Shopping Complex, the only other shopping complex in town. When Akshaya was opened 20 years ago, mismanagement stopped the complex from being used to its full potential.

The construction of the complex was flawed and many rooms remain unused even today. Unfortunately, the latest project is also following the same path,” said Sugunan Neyyattinkara, a resident. Presently, three floors of the complex have been constructed  and crores have been spent on the project. Since the budget estimate exceeds `1 crore, the project is being overseen by the district panchayat. 

Neyyattinkara municipal chairperson W R Heeba said, “We are hoping to finish the complex by March. Unprecedented issues stopped its progress. The contractor failed to revise his project with the changes made. Since this could not be permitted, construction had to be stopped. The project will be beneficial for town development.”

