100-day action programme for Corporation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s new mayor K Sreekumar has announced a host of projects including the first multi-level parking system in the next 100 days to celebrate the fourth year of the council. The corporation also plans to complete ongoing projects in all the 100 wards under it.

The new mayor said the multi-level car parking system that can accommodate 102 cars at a time would be inaugurated on Corporation office premise in November itself. Similar parking complexes would also be built at Putharikandom and Medical College within 100 days, he added.

The 100-day programme also includes establishing a call centre to address public complaints, a punching system to register employee attendance, and a renovation of the corporation office.

He also declared to make the capital city a zero-waste city within a year. “All residential and commercial buildings will be equipped with waste processing units,” he said. The corporation would have to supply 50,000 more bio compost bins in this period. It is in addition to the 15,833 bins supplied so far.

Besides bins, the corporation will also supply community composting systems, material recovery facilities based on the needs of each ward, he said. He also promised to modernise the public toilets in the city and build new ones. Plastic recycling plants and resource recovery centres will also be set up at Muttathara and Vallakadavu.

The mayor said that the second phase of cleaning Killiyar and Thettiyar will be included in the 100-day programme. According to him, compost generated as part of waste management systems would be utilised for expanding organic farming in 100 wards.

The mayor said the larger piles of waste at Erumakuzhi and Palayam would be processed by bio-mining. The urban body has a mobile application called Green Trivandrum to monitor the waste management. Apart from this, the mayor intends to have a system to collect and process chicken waste and expand it to all parts of the corporation.

He also applauded the project to collect septage waste as a success. Since April, the corporation has earned `30 lakhs in fee from processing `2 crore litres of septage.

The corporation is also starting Masters@Coast, a project to improve the learning standards of students in coastal area. The project would benefit students who do not have facilities to study at home, said Sreekumar. A hi-tech bus shelter will be constructed at Ayurveda college junction under the 100-day programme.

The wish list of mayor included building roads, drainage, shopping complexes, playgrounds, parks, hospitals, anganvadis, ward seva centres, crematoriums, buildings for bystanders at Medical College.

Initiatives

