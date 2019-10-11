Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The wonder called Pechiparai

The reservoir, located 60km from the city, is a pristine spot that exudes rustic charm 

Published: 11th October 2019 06:40 AM

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Little cormorants take off from Kodayar river as the whir of the boat’s engine reaches them. The Pechiparai Dam, lying 60km away from Thiruvananthapuram, welcomes you with this stunning sight. 

So picturesque is this quaint spot that hundreds from both Kerala and Tamil Nadu rush to this idyllic location, situated just 56km off  Kanyakumari, every day.
Pechiparai reservoir is on the other side of Kanyakumari wildlife sanctuary and one can reach the spot travelling through the remote and pristine villages of Tamil Nadu.
The reservoir and its premises are so earthy and the sight of cattle grazing on dam premises gives it a rustic charm.  Though some construction work progresses in the spillway region, it hasn’t robbed the beauty of the region, on the Western Ghats. 

The crowning jewel of Pechiparai is perhaps the harmonious life the people lead here by staying close to nature and doing everything to preserve it. Evident from the fact that tourists were banned from camping on the other side of the river after plastic waste started accumulating there. 
However, a blot on the place is the fact that boating is done without safety precautions. The traditional boats fitted with motors that ply here have no safety jackets or other measures to ensure the safety of passengers.  The amount charged for a ride across the river varies from person to person. It starts at Rs 250 and can go as high as Rs 800. 

How to reach there

Buses ply from Thiruvananthapuram and Marthandam to Pechiparai. The KSRTC service from Thampanoor starts at 5.30am and will reach the dam by 7.30am. 
While direct buses are less in number from the main bus station, one can get down at Kulasekharam and take a bus to the dam. Even from Thiruvananthapuram, the trip is economical and costs only `200 per person, including food.

There are more iconic spots on the location, including the Thripparappu waterfalls, located just 13km away from the location. If the trip is on a private vehicle, there is quite a lot on the stretch to explore.

