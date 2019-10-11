Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two students go missing at Muthalapozhi

They were part of an 8-member group that came to the beach after skipping classes

Published: 11th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:41 AM

Rescue workers on boat trying to locate the students who went missing in the sea near Muthalapozhi beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two Class X students of Sree Sethu Parvathy Bhai HSS, Kadakkavoor, went missing in the sea near Muthalapozhi on Thursday morning. The duo - Devanarayanan and Harichand - are 15 years old. Another student, Gokul, who also ventured into the sea alongside the duo, was rescued by fishermen.

Anchuthengu coastal police said the mishap occurred at 9 am. The two students were part of an eight-member group that came to the place after skipping classes. All the students came on their bicycles and after parking them nearby, they went to the beach. Gokul, Devanarayanan and Harichand went to swim in the sea while the rest of the members stayed on the beach. 

A woman of the locality spotted Gokul frantically splashing and trying to stay afloat 200 metres off the coast. The woman and the rest of the students cried aloud and alerted fishermen travelling in a boat. They spotted the boy and rushed to his aid. The boy, who was fished out of sea, told them that two others who were swimming with him had gone missing. 

The locals and the police immediately launched a rescue operation but they could not locate the boys. The help of the Marine Enforcement and Fire and Rescue Services department was also sought. Devanarayanan is a native of Vakkom, while Harichand is from Nilakkamukku.

Special Branch sources said the boys were dragged deep into the sea by waves. “It seems two of the boys did not know swimming. The one rescued was fortunate as the locals spotted him and fished him out of the waters. He was physically fit and hence could stay afloat for some time,” said a source.
The search was suspended late in the evening and will resume on Friday morning with the help of the Coast Guard. Ever since the fishing harbour was built, accidents have been a regular incident in Muthalapozhi. 

The local fishermen have been up in arms against the Harbour Engineering Department alleging that flawed design and construction of the harbour and the breakwater have led to an increase in accidents. In the past three years, about 17 fishermen alone drowned here after their boats capsized while manoeuvring through the choppy waters.

