Flex boards are here to stay; Model code of conduct flouted

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As election heat rises in Vattiyoorkavu, flex boards, hoardings and banners have also made an appearance. However, the use of flex boards in public places had been banned through a High Court order. Apart from this, the district administration has also declared a green protocol to prevent the use of materials that are not environment-friendly. However, blatantly flouting the rules, all three major parties have placed flex boards across the Vattiyoorkavu constituency as well as in the Karamana-Kaliyakkavila highway.

Incidentally, V K Prasanth, mayor and Vattiyoorkavu CPM candidate, had been working to remove flex boards across the corporation limit for the past one year. But, once his campaign began, numerous flex boards have appeared. “We are not aware of this. We have urged the campaigners not to use flex boards. If there are boards, they are kept by the local committees. We will look into it,” said a member of Prasanth’s camp office.

UDF candidate K Mohan Kumar also has flex boards lined up. However, the UDF camp has a different explanation for this. “The boards we have used are all made of eco-friendly materials, like cloth and we are abiding by the green protocol,” said sources close to the candidate. BJP candidate S Suresh is also not far behind in the use of flex boards. But neither the candidate nor his campaign office was available for comment.

Many of the flex boards are erected on top of walls or electric posts. These pose danger to pedestrians and obstruct the path of commuters. “We have given instructions to all the candidates and campaigners about the use of flex boards. We remove them when we see them. However, a stricter approach has not been taken, yet. During the last elections, we had held an awareness meeting for candidates. This time, nothing of the sort was done. However, a squad has been formed to ensure that the model code of conduct is followed. They have removed flex boards but many continue to reappear,” said an election official.

Another official said, “We are implementing the directive strictly and have removed flexes, boards, banners and flags from many places and continue to do so. A report is then given to the chief election commission.”