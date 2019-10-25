Sojourn to the past

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Situated just one kilometre from Nedumangad, Koyikkal Palace is a treasure trove of history. The walls of the two-storey architecture marvel still narrate the sagas of medieval period.

It is a museum that preserves historical artefacts, ancient domestic equipment and several other antique things. It is an ideal spot for a history buff and all who enjoy taking a tour to the past. With a 45-minute tour of the palace, one can understand the history of Kerala, ancient civilisations and folklore.Koyikkal Palace was the royal headquarters of Perakom, a matrilineal branch of dynasty that ruled the erstwhile Venad. The palace is a stunning example of medieval architecture.

As we marvel at the architecture, our eyes get stuck in the tunnel that starts inside the palace. Though the path has caved in now, it is believed that it once used to be an emergency exit. However, there is no historical evidence to confirm the same.

From traditional equipment and utensils used by Keralites such as ‘uri’, wooden oil pots, weights and measurements like ‘uzhak’, ‘uriya’ and ‘nazhi’, the palace mirrors traditional lifestyle.‘Ammanakaya’, a round panchaloha instrument used in ceremonies by temple oracles is one of the exhibits here. However, its connection with Travancore which was once in the grip of vasoori (smallpox) is on a different level.

It was believed that the instrument was used in ancient times when people died of smallpox and it helped the remaining family members ward off the disease.

Lamps used for performing black magic, old music instruments and many such objects of antiquity rest in this abode.However, it is not just the wealth of knowledge that attracts one to the palace. To local people, this is one of the few palaces where one can enjoy leisure time on the stone benches kept on the lawn on its premises.

The palace is 18-kilometres away from Thampanoor and one can reach the place by bus. There is a nominal fee for visitors at the museum.The museum is well curated and displays materials that can evoke interest of visitors who are not necessarily history enthusiasts.

How to reach there?

