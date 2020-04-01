STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

As Covid-19 cases go up, organ transplantation comes to a halt in Kerala

As Covid-19 cases spiral, organ transplantation programme has come to a grinding halt in the state.

Published: 01st April 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Covid-19 cases spiral, organ transplantation programme has come to a grinding halt in the state. According to officials, the organ donation from both live and deceased, has taken a severe hit since the Covid-19 outbreak. Considering the possibility of in-hospital transmission of the virus, the state health department has directed organ transplant centres to carry out only emergency liver transplantation. But that too by following the guidelines of the Liver Transplant Society of India (LTSI).  

At the same time, as countrywide lockdown progresses, the state might fall into an unprecedented crisis due to shortage of post-transplant medications, sources said. “Organ transplant programmes have been temporarily suspended in the state. Such a decision has been taken based on the instructions from the health ministry. Immunosuppressant drugs have to be administered after a transplant, which is the main reason for suspending the programme. The other reasons are shortage of blood and blood components, transportation difficulties and others,” said an officer of the health department.

According to the officer, the problem with immunosuppressant drugs is that it is a double-edged one. On one side its administration suppresses or reduces the strength of the body’s immune system making it susceptible to infections and viral attacks. On the other side, the unavailability of immunosuppressant drugs will create problems as the absence of the same will prompt the body to attack the new organ and destroy it.

“For example if one undergoes a kidney transplant, immunosuppressant drugs is provided. It is for lowering the body’s ability to reject a transplanted organ. If it is not consumed, the body will try to reject the new kidney and   damage or destroy it as it is a foreign element. Almost everyone who has had a transplant will have to take it, most probably on a daily basis,” added the officer. Meanwhile, even if kidney transplant expectant could manage the renal functions through dialysis, the erythropoiesis injection that has to be provided to them for increasing haemoglobin level is also said to be facing a shortage.

 At the same time, a senior officer at the Directorate of Health Services said that only liver transplantations will be performed till further notice and the guidelines issued by LTSI have been shared with both deceased donor liver transplant (DDLT) centres and living donor liver transplant (LDLT) centres. As per the guidelines, elective DDLT should be done only if the donor tests negative for Covid-19 in both RT-PCR and serologic tests. At the same time, LDLT could only be done in urgent cases after thorough counselling as LDLT poses a risk to the healthy donor with hospital admission and contact risks. Moreover, the guidelines mandate that all donors (deceased and living) and recipients should be tested for Covid-19 (both tests) at the time of urgent transplant.

Considering the possibility of in-hospital transmission of the virus, the state health department has directed organ transplant centres to carry out only emergency liver transplantation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp